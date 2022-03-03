Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NYSE CLF opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,255 shares of company stock valued at $325,649. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

