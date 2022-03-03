Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 1598561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Specifically, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 10,153 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $419,014.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $27,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,720 shares of company stock worth $8,182,863. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Colfax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Colfax by 204.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Colfax by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Colfax by 37.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

