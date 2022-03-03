Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Decreased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE CL opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.