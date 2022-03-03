Collateral Pay Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $321,887.42 and $1,604.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.47 or 0.06669877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,430.10 or 1.00481726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002767 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars.

