Colliers Securities Comments on IntriCon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for IntriCon in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%.

IIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IIN opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,196.00, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.