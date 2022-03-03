Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.78 million, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

