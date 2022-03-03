Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,215. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.24. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

