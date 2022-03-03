Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

CMCSA stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

