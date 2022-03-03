Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $222,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE PBH opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

