Comerica Bank Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

