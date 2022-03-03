Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.60 ($8.54).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.83 ($7.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.64. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($10.69).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

