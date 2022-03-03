Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 352,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 704,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CFRUY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 411,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFRUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

