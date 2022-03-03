Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.60. 728,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,064,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 367,469 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 397,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
