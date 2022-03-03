Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.60. 728,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,064,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 367,469 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 397,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.