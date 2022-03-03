Comparing Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Motorsport Games and Nutanix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million 2.73 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Nutanix $1.39 billion 4.24 -$1.03 billion ($5.65) -4.82

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Risk and Volatility

Motorsport Games has a beta of -3.28, meaning that its share price is 428% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -294.13% -73.08% -59.29% Nutanix -81.44% N/A -27.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Motorsport Games and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nutanix 0 2 10 0 2.83

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 582.59%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $47.44, suggesting a potential upside of 74.04%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Nutanix.

Summary

Nutanix beats Motorsport Games on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The firm products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

