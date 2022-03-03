Comparing Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rivian alerts:

50.1% of Rivian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rivian and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 18.55 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.93

Ideanomics has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rivian and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75 Ideanomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rivian currently has a consensus target price of 126.86, indicating a potential upside of 136.85%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 401.25%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Rivian.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Ideanomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.