Comparing Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) & Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bay National and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 5 7 1 2.47

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Bay National.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bay National and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 3.60 $1.13 billion $6.77 10.10

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 38.01% 15.40% 1.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Bay National on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

