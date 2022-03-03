comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.81% of comScore worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in comScore in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in comScore in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of comScore in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.12. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

