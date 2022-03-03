Conduent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,162 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 400% compared to the typical volume of 1,032 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,382 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Conduent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Conduent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Conduent by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 98,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

