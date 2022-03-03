Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Conformis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.42.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFMS. TheStreet lowered shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Conformis (Get Rating)
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
