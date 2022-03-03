Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Conformis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFMS. TheStreet lowered shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Conformis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Conformis by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Conformis by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

