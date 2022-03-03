CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NYSE CNMD traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $44,198,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 553.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 212,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $14,466,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $14,444,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

