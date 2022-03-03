Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLR. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

NYSE:CLR opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

