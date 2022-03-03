Contrasting Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemung Financial and Randolph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $92.88 million 2.30 $26.42 million $5.64 8.12 Randolph Bancorp $56.04 million 1.92 $9.60 million $1.87 11.29

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randolph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Randolph Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chemung Financial pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Randolph Bancorp pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemung Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Randolph Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Randolph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 28.45% 13.10% 1.09% Randolph Bancorp 17.13% 10.07% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chemung Financial and Randolph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Randolph Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Randolph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Randolph Bancorp is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats Randolph Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

About Randolph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts. The Envision Mortgage segment comprises gains on loan origination and sales activities, loan servicing income, and interest income on loans held for sale and residential construction loans. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

