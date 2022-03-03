Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSDF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

