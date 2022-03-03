Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.700-$14.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

COO stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $417.14. 318,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $368.05 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.25 and a 200-day moving average of $413.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $455.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $844,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.