Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-$14.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.261-$3.329 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.200 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $455.91.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $417.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,903. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $368.05 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

