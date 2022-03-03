Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

