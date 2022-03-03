Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 189.2% in February

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 189.2% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CLABF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,313. Core One Labs has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.
Core One Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
