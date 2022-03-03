Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $46,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $3,561,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.