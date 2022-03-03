Cormark Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$12.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.32.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.28 and a 12-month high of C$8.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.56.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

