Cosmo Coin (COSM) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $147,615.45 and $1.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00034568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00104310 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.