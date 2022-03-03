Coterra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 74,491 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the average daily volume of 5,817 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,608,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,435. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.