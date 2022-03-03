Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.29% of Cousins Properties worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

