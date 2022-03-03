Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,644. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Cousins Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.