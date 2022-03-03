Cowen Initiates Coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

DNA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949,965 shares during the period.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

