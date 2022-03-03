CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 155.0% in February

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. 993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,782. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.