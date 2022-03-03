CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Up 155.0% in February

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. 993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,782. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.82.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.
