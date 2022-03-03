Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 545,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.90. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $111.79 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 118.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 6,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 103,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.