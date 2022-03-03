Craig Hallum Trims PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Target Price to $60.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

