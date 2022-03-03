Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.93.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

