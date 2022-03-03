Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of NeoPhotonics worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NPTN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $810.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

