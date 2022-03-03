Credit Suisse AG Makes New $185,000 Investment in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Red Cat as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCAT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 113.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 119.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Red Cat in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCAT opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

