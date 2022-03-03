Credit Suisse Group Cuts Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target to €65.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €66.00 ($74.16) to €67.00 ($75.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $44.15 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $42.49 and a one year high of $71.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

