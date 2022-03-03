Credit Suisse Group Trims Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Target Price to $14.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.57.

RWT opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

