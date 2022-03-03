Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in February

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the January 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CRQDF stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

About Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada

Crédito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER engages in the provision of consumer lending to the low and middle income segments of the population. It provides payroll lending, durable goods loans, small business loans, group loans, and used car loans. The company was founded on February 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

