Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in February

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the January 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CRQDF stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.88.
