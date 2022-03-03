Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Buys £29,100 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) insider Duncan Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($39,044.68).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 292 ($3.92) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 284.80 ($3.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £750.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

CRST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.50) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422 ($5.66).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

