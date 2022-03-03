Critical Contrast: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 39.09% 14.81% 1.85% Sabra Health Care REIT -19.89% -3.33% -1.89%

Ready Capital has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ready Capital and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ready Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 27.32%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Ready Capital pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ready Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ready Capital and Sabra Health Care REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $403.50 million 2.87 $44.87 million $1.96 7.78 Sabra Health Care REIT $569.54 million 5.45 $138.42 million ($0.51) -26.37

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using multiple loan origination channels through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial LLC. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing segment acquires, originates and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending LLC. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GMFS LLC, originates residential mortgage loans eligible to be purchased, guaranteed or insured by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, USDA and VA through retail, correspondent and broker channels. Ready Capital was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

