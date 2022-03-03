Critical Survey: Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Cognition Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 213.47%. Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 701.53%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Cognition Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 458.33 -$87.01 million N/A N/A Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cognition Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Cognition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,425.23% -73.43% -30.57% Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

