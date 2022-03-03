Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.80

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 8234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.
The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52.
Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)
