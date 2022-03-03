Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$19.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRR.UN. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.36.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$17.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.88 and a 12 month high of C$19.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

