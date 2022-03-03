Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 15,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,288 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

