Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 277,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,045,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,634,000 after buying an additional 49,033 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Shares of AMD traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 785,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,889,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

